MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost over 170 troops in its attempted assault on the western border of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrey Marochko, an LPR people’s militia officer, said on Wednesday.

"The enemy continues self-destructive attempts at storming our positions. Literally now information has come that the enemy suffered huge losses upon its assault in the area of the communities of Novolyubovka, Nevskoye and Makeyevka. As estimates show, over 170 Ukrainian militants were eliminated in that area," the LPR people’s militia officer said in a live broadcast on Russia’s TV Channel One.

Ukrainian troops continue attempts at breaking through the defensive line, despite weather conditions and difficulties with logistics supplies but the Russia-Donbass allied forces are successfully repelling all the attacks. In that area on the frontline, near the communities of Svatovo and Kremennaya, the situation "is tense and complex but has not undergone any significant changes," Marochko stressed.

The LPR people’s militia officer said on December 27 that the Ukrainian military kept redeploying additional forces to the area of Kremennaya and Svatovo in the LPR. He said that the Kiev regime’s troops were being reinforced largely with servicemen trained abroad and foreign mercenaries.