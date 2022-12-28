LPR militia reports over 80 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass over past day

LUGANSK, December 28. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops suffered over 80 casualties in battles with fighters of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Fliponenko reported on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy suffered heavy losses among personnel and military equipment as a result of active offensive operations by people’s militia forces. They destroyed as many as 85 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, LPR people’s militia forces destroyed two Ukrainian tanks, four armored personnel carriers, one artillery gun, three drones and 17 special motor vehicles, the spokesman said.