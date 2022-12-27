Popular diplomacy, economy to help revive ties with West — Russian diplomat

PETROZAVODSK, December 27. /TASS/. Popular diplomacy and economic interests may help restore Russia’s relations with Western countries, but these processes may begin only after the completion of the special military operation, Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s former Ambassador to the European Union and now a member of the upper house of Russia’s parliament, said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Chizhov delivered a lecture on European security at the Petrozavodsk State University and answered students’ questions.

When asked when and how Russia’s relations with the European Union could be revived, he said, "As soon as the special military operation ends successfully." "In this context, I would like to stress the importance of popular diplomacy, plus I would add economic interests. This, first of all, and not political dialogue, can be the favorable ground on which one can count not on a return to the old ways, but on the formation of more sensible, more civilized and equitable relations," he said.

According to Chizhov, the European Union is living through a "poly-crisis" simultaneously facing problems with migration, energy and the food sector. The European Union, in his words, has devolved from an economic association into "NATO’s economic appendage" and bureaucratic institutions have become a problem for it. "It doesn’t mean that it [the European Union] is going to collapse tomorrow or in a couple of years. I’d refrain from such forecasts. <…> As long as there are countries which aspire to join it, there must be something attractive in the European Union. Although the desire to get behind this fence, as they say, by all means, has weakened in recent years," he said.

He noted that in the future the world will have to discuss Eurasian security along with Euro-Atlantic security, without contradiction. In this context, relatively new alliances such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS are gaining authority.

"Jean-Claude Juncker (European Commission President in 2014-2019 - TASS) said that if the Group of Seven survives to 2050 and its membership criterion is still the same level of economic development, not a single European country will remain in it. That’s true. Just look at China’s economic development rates or at the economic development in India, Latin America and Africa in some respects," he said, recalling remarks by Juncker’s predecessor, Jose Manuel Barroso, while visiting a summit in Russia’s Far East in 2009 that the European Union looks like a tiny peninsula in a big Eurasia from here.