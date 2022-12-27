Syrian top diplomat condemns US, its allies’ for prolonging conflict in Ukraine

BEIRUT, December 27. /TASS/. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to SANA, the Syrian top diplomat "condemned the policy of the United States and its allies, geared towards prolonging the conflict in Ukraine in their selfish interests."

Mekdad once again condemned "the West’s campaign against Moscow and attempts at undermining Russia’s national security" and stressed "the importance of Russia’s role in the international arena in combating projects for imposing Western hegemony" and in "forming a multipolar international system in the interests of the security of the peoples of the world," in said.