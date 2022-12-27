Politician says Kiev’s negotiating ploy seeks to buy time to reinforce its troops

MELITOPOL, December 27. /TASS/. Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia civil society group, said on Tuesday that the proposal by Kiev officials to hold talks with Russia in the UN is part of a strategy to buy some time so that Ukrainian forces can regroup and receive additional support from the West.

"Tentatively speaking, it’s like the Minsk agreements all over again. They want to get a pause in operations, so we don’t go on an offensive but hold lengthy talks, during which they will be able to get new support and weapons from the West. It’s no secret Ukrainian forces are starting to experience an ammunition famine. It is a strategy to buy time to regroup, replenish forces. That’s what Kiev is focused on currently," Rogov told TASS.

He said the Ukrainian government is realistic about the situation in the area of the special military operation so it picked a fairly distant date.

"It would seem that we should hold the talks at the end of December, why wait two months? It’s just that within these two months - as is the conclusion of the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces that’s echoed by Western specialists - by the end of winter Russia will have an undisputable advantage with well-functioning combat units that have enough firing practice and training and that will comprise not only contract servicemen, but also mobilized troops," Rogov said. "Our positions are now getting stronger, the spirit of the troops is rising, the right conclusions are being drawn from the problems seen in the initial phase of the special military operation, and these problems are being resolved quite quickly."

He said that Ukraine's supposed readiness for talks will be an additional reason for international pressure on Russia from the consolidated West.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Monday that Kiev plans to hold a peace summit at the UN by the end of February. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his readiness to be a mediator in the talks.