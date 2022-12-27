Putin at talks with Armenian PM suggests discussing settlement in South Caucasus

ST. PETERSBURG, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that they would discuss the settlement of the situation in the South Caucasus, as well as Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

"Of course, the main issue is the settlement of the South Caucasus situation as a whole, Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, everything related to Karabakh," Putin said, opening a bilateral meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister.

The Russian leader also recalled that a meeting of Russia-Armenia intergovernmental committee took place recently. "Our colleagues have noted that the situation in the economic sphere is developing quite positively: over the first ten months we have seen a 73% increase in trade turnover. This is a good result," he said.