Ukraine moves assault units with mercenaries to LPR’s Kremennaya — People’s Militia

LUGANSK, December 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have moved assault units, consisting of Ukrainian soldiers trained abroad and foreign mercenaries, to the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) Kremennaya, People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"We’ve noted the transfer of assault groups, made up of Ukrainians trained abroad and foreign mercenaries, to the area of Kremennaya," he said, citing LPR intelligence.

According to Marochko, while attempting to break through the Russian defense line in Kremennaya, the Ukrainian military sustained casualties and "returned to the previously occupied positions." "As of now, they are regrouping troups and replenishing casualties to resume the offensive," he pointed out.

On Monday night, several Ukrainian media outlets started spreading information that the Ukrainian armed forces had alledgedly taken Kremennaya under control. At the same time, the Ukrainian General Staff did not confirm this information on Monday. Former LPR envoy to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik commented on this, saying that the information of the Ukrainian media outlets was fake as the LPR People’s Militia’s units were holding artillery duels for the town that remained under the republic’s control.

According to Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the LPR Interior Minister, from Sunday to Monday the Ukrainian casualties in Kremennaya amounted to 60 people, ten items of light armoured vehicles, three armored personnel carriers and four drones.