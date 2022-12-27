Top diplomat says Russia does not intend to come up with new initiatives on New START

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia is not going to come up with any new initiatives on strategic offensive arms agreements or security guarantees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS in an interview.

"Right now we do not intend to come up with any initiatives. This applies, for example, to negotiating a new agreement or arrangements in the sphere of strategic offensive arms, as well as on mutual security guarantees," the top diplomat said.

Lavrov recalled that the US itself declined talks on security guarantees using the Ukrainian crisis as a pretext.

"We’ve taken note of this," he stressed, "At the same time, we remain committed to New START, the basic prinicples of which are now being eroded by Washington."