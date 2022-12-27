Top diplomat says normalization of Russia-US relations would benefit everyone

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Normal Russia-US relations would benefit everyone, given the unique responsibility for the fate of mankind of Russia and US as two nuclear superpowers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS in an interview.

"Given the special responsibility for the fate of mankind of Russia and US as two nuclear superpowers, I proceed from the fact that normal relations between our countries would benefit everyone," the top diplomat said.

According to the minister, the Russian side in its planning takes into account the principle of peaceful coexistence of states with different political and socio-economic systems, which has been in effect during the Cold War. "It may come in handy in the new geopolitical conditions," Lavrov stressed, "However, taking into consideration Washington’s openly hostile actions, it is not possible to conduct business as usual."