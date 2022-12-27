Kiev regime seeks headlong collision of NATO and Russia, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is trying to drag deeper the United States and other NATO members into the Ukrainian conflict hoping for their headlong collision with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.

"On its behalf, the [Kiev] regime is trying to drag deeper the Americans and other NATO members into the whirlpool of the conflict, hoping to make inevitable their headlong collision with the Russian Army," the minister said.

"We should only recall the November 15 provocation with the Ukrainian air defense’s missile that fell in Poland, when [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky tried to deceitfully pass it off as a Russian-launched missile," Lavrov continued.

"It’s good that Washington and Brussels had the wisdom at that time against falling for it. However, that incident showed that the [Kiev] regime would be stopped by nothing," Russia’s top diplomat noted.

Lavrov also said that Moscow would continue warning its unfriendly states in the West about the dangerous course aimed at the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict.

"Bearing in mind the scale of the contingent, which they had cultivated in Kiev, the risk of the situation’s uncontrolled development is extremely high. It is important to prevent the catastrophe," the minister added.

On November 15, a missile fell in the village of Przewodow in eastern Poland on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky blamed the incident on Russia and demanded that the West "start acting." Polish President Andrzej Duda, however, stated that according to the country’s authorities, the missile belonged to Ukraine's air defense forces.

Warsaw regarded it as an accident. The US Department of State said that the Biden administration was completely confident in the accuracy of Poland’s conclusions. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the missile was fired from a Ukrainian S-300 air defense system.

Russia’s special military operation

On February 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance, he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR, the LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia. Later, the State Duma and the Federation Council (the lower and upper houses of Russia’s parliament) approved legislation on ratifying these treaties, as well as federal constitutional laws on the accession of the four regions to Russia.