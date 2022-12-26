Putin notes CIS countries’ readiness to cooperate despite growing differences

ST. PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. Challenges, security threats and disagreements are growing on the territory of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), but CIS countries are ready to cooperate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, opening an informal CIS summit.

"A key area of cooperation between the CIS countries is maintaining the security and stability in our common Eurasian region. Regrettably, challenges and threats are growing here, primarily from the outside, year after year," he said. "We have to admit, unfortunately, that disputes emerge between CIS member nations. But what matters most is that we are ready to cooperate and will cooperate."

"Even if any problems emerge," the CIS leaders "try to resolve them together, offering each other friendly assistance and mediation services," Putin stressed.

According to the Russian president, CIS countries are cooperating constructively in such areas as combating terrorism and extremism, cross-border crime, illegal drug trafficking, and corruption. Operational communication in 2022 was maintained among the countries’ security and special services, and other structures responsible for maintaining law and order and internal stability, Putin added.