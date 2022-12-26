Ukraine operation, sanctions help Russia see gaps in development — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and Western sanctions have opened Moscow’s eyes to opportunities for growth, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a working meeting with the heads of domestic media outlets on Monday.

"We just have to do everything to make sure that we have an independent government system, above all in terms of crucial industries and technologies. During the several months of the special military operation, as well as in the past years when very tough sanctions were imposed on Russia, we figured out where the gaps in our development were, where we relied too explicitly and maybe even naively on the assurances that sounded in the early 1990s, about a common European home and the need to ensure the international division of labor based on the best features and competitive advantages of every country so that we all could pool our efforts and save resources to achieve the most effective and profitable results. Those were just empty words," the Russian top diplomat noted.

Lavrov pointed out that the West sought to continue its neocolonial policy in relations with other countries. "What the West is actually interested in is, like the [Russian] president said, continuing its colonial and neocolonial policy, deceiving others, getting the most out of it for themselves and supporting the financial capabilities of the dollar that is printed in trillions of paper greenbacks, actively used for the creation of a situation on the global markets, food and fertilizer markets that favors the West, primarily America," Lavrov added.