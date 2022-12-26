Acting head reports artillery duels on line of contact in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, December 26. /TASS/. Artillery duels are going on at the line of contact in the Kherson Region, the situation is quite stable, Vladimir Saldo, the region's acting governor, told TASS on Monday.

"The situation is quite stable. The line of contact in the Kherson Region runs along the Dnieper. The contact is through the water. There are artillery duels going on," he noted.

On November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered the pullback of Russian forces from the right bank of Dnieper under the proposal of Sergey Surovikin, commander of the joint group of forces in the special military operation zone. The top military official underscored that Russian forces have been successfully repelling Ukrainian attacks, and the decision to move the forces out was due to the threat of the group getting isolated because of potential flooding of the territory below the Kakhovka hydropower plant dam.

Ukrainian units periodically shell towns on the left bank of the Dnieper River, including Aleshki, Golaya Pristan, Kakhovka, and Novaya Kakhovka.