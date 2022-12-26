'Rubbish': LPR refutes Kiev’s media allegations about capture of Kremennaya

LUGANSK, December 26. /TASS/. Rodion MIroshnik, former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to Moscow, has refuted Ukrainian media allegations that the city of Kremennya in the LPR was captured by Ukrainian troops.

Several Ukrainian media outlets said on Monday night that the Ukrainian army has taken control of the city of Kremennaya. The Ukrainian General Staff, however, did not confirm these reports.

"Kiev has launched an ‘information attack’ to seize Kremennaya. The situation on the ground remains unchanged. Artillery duels continue. Poor conditions are preventing forces from making any significant moves," Miroshnik wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to Miroshnik, allegations about the capture of Kremennaya are obviously meant to trigger "media hysterics" to conceal Ukraine’s big losses, including among Polish mercenaries. Huge losses "need to be justified by something, including by fake reports," he noted.

Miroshnik said on December 11 that Ukrainian troops had lost control of several tactical heights in the Kremennaya direction.