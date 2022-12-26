Ukrainian troops suffering massive losses in Artyomovsk — LPR militia

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering huge losses in the city of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Andrey Marochko, an officer with the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, told the Soloviev Live TV channel on Monday.

"The situation along the line of contact does not favor Ukrainian troops, so to say, they are suffering catastrophic losses in various areas, primarily, in the city of Artyomovsk," he specified.

According to Marochko, Ukrainian forces are currently losing up to a battalion a day in the Artyomovsk area and the situation is similar near Soledar and Svatovo "because our troops are beginning to deliberately eliminate the enemy’s manpower and equipment."