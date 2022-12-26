Mission to JCCC reveals number of DPR casualties due to Ukrainian shelling since Feb 17

DONETSK, December 26. /TASS/. More than 4,000 civilians have been killed in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) since February 17, when tensions escalated, as a result of Ukrainian shelling, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Monday.

"According to official information provided by the DPR mission to the JCCC, since the beginning of the escalation of conflict (since February 17 - TASS) as of 11:30 Moscow time on December 26, over 312 days of escalation, 4,400 civilians have been killed, including 132 children," the mission said in a message on its Telegram channel.

It specified that the Ukrainian armed forces fired 149 rockets from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers on the territory of the DPR during this period. "During 312 days of escalation, the DPR mission to the JCCC recorded 13,927 facts of shelling. In total, the enemy fired 91,249 munitions of various calibers, including 149 HIMARS rockets, 32 missiles from Tochka-U MLRS, 255 BM-27 Uragan rockets and 12,281 Grad rockets (122 mm), as well as 16,444 shells of 155 mm caliber," the report specified.

According to the mission, 3,956 people, including 249 children, were injured during this period. The PFM-1 Lepestok mines exploded 87 times. Some 9,336 residential buildings and 2,242 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.