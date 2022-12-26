LPR militia reports roughly 50 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass over past day

LUGANSK, December 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered about 50 casualties in clashes with fighters of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy suffered heavy losses among personnel and military equipment as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia forces. They destroyed as many as 50 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, LPR people’s militia forces destroyed two Ukrainian tanks, one armored personnel carrier, two unmanned aerial vehicles, four artillery guns and 18 special motor vehicles, the spokesman said.