Situation around grain deal enriched big US companies, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. American companies have made a fortune on the situation around the grain deal, which originally was geared to help the poorest nations, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an article summing up the results of the outgoing year that was published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Let us call things by their proper names: the United States is professing neo-colonialism, which could make even Rudyard Kipling with his ‘white man’s’ arrogance go blush and embarrassed. The Americans continue to pretend that the entire world is their colony, to dictate their enslaving terms, to behave ignoring law and morals," he wrote.

He cited an example of the grain deal, "which has literally made a fortune for American big companies that bought up agricultural lands in Ukraine." "But the declared goal of preventing hunger in the poorest countries, where Russian and Ukrainian grain and fertilizers are exported, has not been achieved. They are receiving only three to five percent of such cargoes," he noted.

"The situation in those countries, where the United States sought to establish allegedly liberal and democratic orders is still worse," Medvedev noted. "Everything always ends if not in bloody coups but in profound systemic crises and collapses in all spheres. Libya, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan - the most bitter victims od America’s ‘democratic missionary work.’"

"Geopolitical tensions are permanently growing," he emphasized.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul for a term of 120 days. One of the documents envisaged a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provided for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations. Apart from that, Russia and the United Nations signed a memorandum envisaging that the UN will take steps to lift various restrictions on exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers on global market.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that only a tiny share of food under the grain deal goes to the poorest countries.