Any price caps on energy resources are unacceptable for Russia — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia will never accept any price caps on its energy resources, since it is a matter of principle not to allow any interferences into market processes, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

He stressed that "any price caps are unacceptable". "Despite the fact that the limits are set rather high, it is a matter of principle. It is interference into market pricing processes. And if today we accept this generous limit, tomorrow we will have to accept a limit infringing upon our interests. That is why it is out of the question. We will never accept such distortion and destruction of the market pricing process," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

An embargo on shipments of Russian oil to the European Union by sea came into force on December 5. The EU countries also agreed a regulated price cap on Russian oil supplied by sea at a level of 60 US dollars per barrel. Similar steps were made by the Group of Twenty countries and Australia. Western national banned its companies from offering transport, financial and insurance services to tankers shipping oil from Russia at a price exceeded the agreed price cap. Russia is preparing response measures. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that by the end of the current year Russia plans to establish and launch a mechanism banning Russian companies from selling oil to countries, which have imposed a price cap on Russian oil.

Apart from that, on December 22, the European Union formally approved the dynamic gas price ceiling of 180 euro per MWh [about 1,850 euro per 1,000 cubic meters] to be applied from February 15, 2023.