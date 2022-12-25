Peskov slams Berlin’s concerns over Putin’s visit to Minsk as absurd

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. /TASS/. Contacts between Moscow and Minsk should not be of any concern for anyone, since relations between the two closest allies are not geared against anyone but are maintained in the interests of mutual benefit, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

In an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel, Peskov slammed Berlin’s concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Minsk as "absolutely absurd." "Because contacts between the closest allies, and Russia and Belarus are closest allies, should not be of any concern to anyone. Because they are not geared against anyone, but are maintained in the interests of mutual benefit," he said.

Putin visited Mins on December 19. According to media reports, Germany expressed concern over this visit due to a possible change in Belarus’ status in the special operation in Ukraine. Commenting on the allegations that the goal of the visit was to look at Belarus’ possible participation in the operation in Ukraine, Peskov slammed them as silly and ungrounded speculations.

After the talks, Putin said that they focused on "key issues of Russian-Belarusian relations in the spheres of economy, culture and humanitarian exchanges, security and defense," including in the context of the situation in the world.