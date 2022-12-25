Putin says he doesn’t judge those who didn’t prove themselves as true patriots

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Rossiya-1 television on Sunday that he doesn’t judge those who didn’t prove themselves as true patriots during hard times because everyone has freedom of choice.

"There’s nothing surprising about the fact that some people didn’t act like true patriots. Because in any society there are always people who think about their own interests, meaning their own plans. To be honest, I don'’ judge them. Every person has freedom of choice," he said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin on the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program, when asked if he had been surprised by how some people had acted.