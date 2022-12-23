Ukrainian president seeks to use diplomacy to disturb Russia, diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The key goals of Ukrainian diplomacy that the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky outlined on Friday make it clear that Kiev seeks to interfere in all the processes that are crucial for Russia, the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) former Ambassador to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

When addressing Ukrainian ambassadors, Zelensky stated that "Ukraine must find the format of its leadership in strategic processes" across the world. He added that "it is necessary to bring the capacity of Ukraine to a new level in the foreign policy of emergency situations." " To this end, we are preparing the creation of the Ukrainian International Aid Agency, which will expand the geography of our influence and form additional lines of cooperation with partners," Zelensky said.

"The Ukrainian International Aid Agency sounds at least ridiculous because Ukraine cannot even help itself, but it claims to be ready to help other countries," Miroshnik noted. "In fact, the Ukrainians are trying to invent another way to provide services to the Americans and Russia’s other strategic opponents," he added.

According to Miroshnik, Kiev’s plans include attempts to interfere in the processes that are underway in regions where Russia has its interests but it is the United States that will fund these attempts.

When speaking about Ukraine’s priorities, Zelensky mentioned the launch of talks on the country’s European Union membership, preparations for a NATO summit and the need to ensure "concrete results of this summit for Ukraine," the restoration of the country’s energy industry, steps to impose sanctions on Russia and support Ukrainians across the world. However, he failed to mention the need to hold peace talks with Russia.