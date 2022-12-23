Need for military operation became clear in early 2022, Donetsk leader says

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The need for a special military operation was clear in late 2021 and early 2022, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"What we suspected and what we said - though perhaps, not everyone heard us - clearly pointed to preparations for a military operation against us," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel. "We saw that unfortunately, a war was inevitable. We weren’t its cause, we did not start this situation. As a result, there was no other option but to launch a special military operation," Pushilin added.

The Donetsk leader noted that Kiev’s mounting aggression had forced the DPR authorities to organize the evacuation of civilians at the beginning of the year. "We saw a large amount of equipment and weapons from the West literally flooding Ukraine," he added.

The acting DPR head pointed out that "the collective West was preparing Ukraine for a war, giving it time," as evidenced by what former German Chancellor Angela Merkel had said about the Minsk Agreements.

Pushilin emphasized the importance of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to start a special military operation, stressing that it was the only right decision, though a forced one.