Lawmakers highlight need to counter attempts to recruit Russians overseas

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. There is a need to counter foreign intelligence agencies’ attempts to recruit Russians living overseas, the Russian Federation Council’s (the upper house of parliament) Temporary Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Russia's Domestic Affairs said in its annual report.

"It is our foreign-based compatriots, namely Russian nationals, that anti-Russian centers, including the intelligence agencies of unfriendly countries (especially such as the United States’ CIA, the United Kingdom’s MI6, Ukraine’s SBU and GUR), literally openly recruit not only as the so-called agents of influence, the warriors of the anti-Russian information front, instigators and inciters of illegal activities, but also as potential spies and saboteurs working inside Russia. Countering such activities requires hard professional work, including the mobilization of the public, certainly in accordance with the current legislation," the report reads.

The document also emphasized the need to figure out ways to ensure the rights and interests of Russians compatriots overseas.