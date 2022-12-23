Situation with new START deal inseparable from current US-Russia relations

WASHINGTON, December 23. /TASS/. Negotiations on a new strategic arms reduction deal with the United States cannot be viewed separately from the present-day state of relations between Moscow and Washington, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, "it is important to have a bird’s eye view of the situation. The problem of convening the BCC [Bilateral Consultative Commission on the New START Treaty] cannot be isolated from the general condition of Russian-US relations. There is a war against us."

"The enemy’s aim is Russia’s strategic defeat. Attempts at shaking the internal political and economic situation are quite obvious," he continued. "In a situation like this, how can we be expected to let the Americans visit our inner sanctum - the system of Russia’s security, in other words, the missile bases where nuclear deterrence forces are deployed?"

"Why should we only talk about the resumption of inspections? Within the BCC there exist other serious problems that have not been resolved for a long time," he said. "We believe that first and foremost, the United States must fully adhere to its obligations under the Treaty to."

"We are talking about our long-standing concerns about the conversion of the United States’ heavy bombers and submarine-based launchers to non-nuclear purposes. The procedures that the Americans use in relation to these systems are not enough to make Russian experts certain that the reconfigured systems will be unusable for nuclear missions," the Russian ambassador noted.

"In all likelihood, after the expiration of the New START - by the way, there are only three years left - Washington will be able to easily restore these systems to their original form. In other words, after some "finetuning" they will be able to perform nuclear missions again," Antonov stressed.

The Russian ambassador also said: "Naturally, there are technical issues, but all of them have a political tinge and political context. These are, for instance, the flight guarantees for our inspection planes and the issuance of visas to specialists from Russia without any delays or restrictions."

The Treaty between the United States of America and Russia on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) was signed in 2010 and entered into force on February 5, 2011. The document stipulates that seven years after its entry into effect, each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers. The New START Treaty was to remain in force for 10 years, until 2021, unless it is replaced before that date by a subsequent agreement on the reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms.

In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the treaty, described by the Russian authorities as the gold standard in the sphere of disarmament, for a maximum term of five years. The current US administration has repeatedly signaled that it considers the New START as a very important document and wants to keep it in place.

Earlier, Russia informed the United States that it was temporarily pausing inspections at its facilities covered by the New START Treaty. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained that Moscow was forced to resort to such actions "due to Washington’s persistence in implicitly restarting inspections on conditions that do not take into account the existing realities, create unilateral advantages for the United States and actually strip Russia of the right to carry out inspections on US soil."