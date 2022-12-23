Moscow interested in lasting peace between Baku, Yerevan — top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia is more interested than anyone else in a lasting and just peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Russia is probably more interested than anyone else in ensuring that a lasting, fair peace is established between the two friendly states in this region and that any recurrence of past manifestations of conflict is reliably ruled out," he said.

The Russian minister noted that despite the cancellation of the Armenian top diplomat’s visit to Moscow, he had discussed issues regarding a peace treaty with his visiting Azerbaijani counterpart. "We believe that it is necessary to spare no effort to bring the sides’ positions closer. At a certain point, there was an impression that Azerbaijan’s proposals, which were met positively by the Armenian side, would lay a basis for a corresponding legal document," Lavrov said. "Our friends acknowledge the need for Russia’s assistance in the negotiating process. Moreover, this necessity was committed to paper in the trilateral statement signed after the trilateral summit in Sochi on October 31, 2022."

According to the Russian top diplomat, during the meeting with the Azerbaijani minister they analyzed the implementation of all trilateral statements on the settlement in the region and noted certain progress on matters of unblocking transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus.

"We hope that the deputy prime ministers co-chairing the corresponding trilateral working group will soon begin work on concrete agreements. Principal decisions at the level of the Russian and Azerbaijani president were looked at and were supported by the Armenian prime minister. There are no reasons now to delay the practical implementation of these agreements," Lavrov added.