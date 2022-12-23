Sanctions on energy sector result in shortages and inflation — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia does not accept sanctions on the energy sector, such interventions lead to shortages of resources on the energy market and rising prices, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We do not accept any interference into energy markets and in market instruments in general. Because in fact it will only lead to risks, to a shortage of resources in the energy market, to rising prices," he said.

Novak reiterated that countries that have supported the oil price cap are only hurting themselves.

"Our colleagues, the so-called partners, are now introducing all these economic measures, considering them economic. In fact, they are not economic, but political. In terms of economy, they only harm themselves," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

As a result, there is a rise in prices in Europe and the United States, inflation and closure of production due to rising prices and a shortage of energy resources, Novak concluded.