MELITOPOL, December 23. /TASS/. Russia’s proposals should be taken as a basis when creating a safety zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement, said.

"If the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA - TASS) has at least a minimal desire to implement the principle of creating a safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, only Russian proposals should be taken as a basis, because they conform to reality, and have the possibility and desire to build it, this is a fact. Everyone understands this very well, including IAEA employees," Rogov told TASS, "The establishment of the safety zone is possible if the IAEA fulfills its prescribed function of safeguarding the security of the peaceful nuclear facilities."

Rogov added that it would be difficult to find a solution to the safety zone issue in bypassing Kiev. "It can be done only in one case, if the IAEA starts fulfilling its function and demands <...> criminal punishment in relation to those who carry out shelling, and engage in nuclear terrorism. In fact, today the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is ensured thanks to the Russian military’s quality work, suppression of the enemy’s firing positions and counter-battery fighting," Rogov added.

On Thursday, Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director General, said that the safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear plant should be created exclusively to prevent a nuclear incident. Earlier, Likhachev and Grossi held consultations on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporozhye plant. The parties also discussed the situation at the facility and the problem of boosting the reliability of electricity and heat supplies to the plant site and the city of Energodar. They also touched upon the issues of the IAEA expert mission at the plant. Rosatom said that Likhachev and Grossi noted the significant closeness of positions on the draft declaration for the safety zone and assessed the conversation as "substantive, useful and frank."

Speaking at the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED) international conference in Rome on December 2, Grossi said that an agreement on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear station could be reached soon.

In mid-December, the IAEA head held a meeting in Paris with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal. Following the talks, the agency issued a statement saying that Grossi and Shmygal "made progress" in negotiations on creating a safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear facility.

Situation at Zaporozhye nuclear station

The Zaporozhye nuke plant is the largest one currently operating in Europe. It is located in Energodar and has a capacity of about 6 GW. Russia took control of the facility on February 28, during the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, the Ukrainian armed forces have periodically shelled both the residential areas of Energodar and the territory of the nuclear plant, using heavy and rocket artillery, and made several attempts to seize the station.