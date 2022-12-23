Diplomat says results of US midterms won't change Washington's Russophobic course

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The results of November's congressional midterm elections will not change Washington's Russophobic course or its support for the Kiev regime, Alexander Darchiyev, who heads the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North America Department told TASS.

"The November midterm elections to Congress changed the composition of the House of Representatives, where the Republicans won the upper hand, but the Democrats still have a majority in the Senate. The new legislative numbers may usher in some minor nuances, but as far as Russia is concerned, the course will remain just as Russophobic as it was before," he pointed out.

"Neither the Democrats nor the Republicans will give up their support for the regime in Kiev and will flood it [with money and weapons], despite periodic sobs that the allocated funds are going into a 'black hole'," Darchiyev stressed.

The next US Congress will open on January 3. The Republicans will have control of the US House of Representatives. Kevin McCarthy (a California Republican), who may become House Speaker, promised not to allow Washington to allocate unlimited financial assistance to Kiev without any solid justification.