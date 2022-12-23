Hard to say when Russia and US will resume dialogue on strategic stability — envoy

WASHINGTON, December 23. /TASS/. Possible deadlines for resuming the dialogue between Russia and the United States on strategic stability are difficult to set, as Washington may need time to realize the futility of its policy toward Moscow, Russian envoy to the US Anatoly Antonov told TASS in an interview dwawing up 2022.

When asked whether a bilateral dialogue on strategic stability was possible without taking into account US actions in Ukraine, the diplomat said: "Strictly speaking, today it is difficult to say when this dialogue - a dialogue on strategic stability - can be resumed. We did not freeze it, we did not declare a proxy war against the US, we did not throw the entire NATO military-industrial machinery into Ukrainian territory to fight the Russian Federation. Apparently, it takes time for the Americans to realize the futility of their policy. As a first step, they themselves should start implementing the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty - TASS) in good faith and stop their subversive activities against our country."

In addition, he drew attention to the fact that in some of its new doctrinal documents the US did not even refer to the Russia-US dialogue on strategic stability. "How should one take the fact that the new security strategy does not even mention Russia-US dialogue on strategic stability? The focus of the US military-industrial complex and the armed forces on a pseudo-victory over our country is a red line," Antonov emphasized.

In early December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that the talks between Moscow and Washington on strategic stability and strategic offensive weapons had been suspended, but not terminated.

The US administration has previously stated that the country was committed to continuing arms control talks with Russia, but did not know when the dialogue in this area, which was interrupted at Washington's initiative, would resume. The US will return to such talks with Russia when it "acts in good faith," Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said in late October. According to her, Washington does not know what the talks will be like when they resume.