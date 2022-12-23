Ukraine moves reinforced engineering units to Krasny Liman direction — People’s Militia

LUGANSK, December 23. /TASS/. Intelligence of the Lugansk People’s Republic’s People's Militia recorded the redeployment of the Ukrainian armed forces’ engineering units, reinforced with armored vehicles, to the Krasny Liman direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Andrey Marochko, an officer of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic, told TASS on Friday.

"We recorded the redeployment to the Krasny Liman direction of Ukrainian engineering units reinforced with armored vehicles. We noted the presence of armored and self-propelled demining units, engineer demolition vehicles, as well as multi-purpose light-armored tractors of Soviet and Western production," he said.

On Monday, Marochko told TASS that Ukrainian units operating in the Krasny Liman direction had changed their attack tactics by starting to use civilian off-road vehicles with mortars and machine guns mounted on them.