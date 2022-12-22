Russia, UN stress importance of ensuring full implementation of Istanbul agreements

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and representatives of Russian agencies have discussed global food security with the UN’s delegation with the participation of UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday, adding that the sides stressed the importance of full implementation of Istanbul agreements.

"Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Vershinin together with representatives of concerned Russian agencies and companies held another round of consultations in a videoconference format with the UN’s delegation with the participation of Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths," according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

"Both sides stressed the importance of ensuring full implementation of the Istanbul ‘package’ agreements in the interests of reducing the global food security threats," the ministry said.

Russia and the UN discussed the implementation of Istanbul agreements in detail, noting the ‘blocking effect’ of sanctions against Russian supplies, the ministry added.

"Regarding the memorandum, it was stated that the blocking effect of unilateral sanctions on supplies of Russian products to global markets was maintained, which was reflected in the absence of the possibility to perform banking settlements, prohibitive insurance rates and the denial of access to ports. It was also noted that without establishing the supplies of our fertilizers and food the problem of their price affordability risks growing into the crisis of their physical deficit," the statement said.

The sides confirmed the continuation of agreements in the approved parameters until March 18, 2023. "Some 580 ships have been able to use the marine humanitarian corridor by now, carrying more than 14.8 mln tons of grain <…> mainly to developed countries (51% of deliveries)," the ministry concluded.