Putin’s meeting with Kremlin media not the annual press conference, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Thursday’s meeting between Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin reporters pool should not be considered the annual press conference, which usually takes place at the end of the year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No," the spokesman said. "But, at least, [it was] communication with the Kremlin pool."

According to the spokesman, this is most likely the last such event this year.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that the big press conference would not take place before New Year’s Eve, but expressed hope that the head of state would find an opportunity to talk to the media.

The annual press conference usually takes place at the end of the year and involves several hundred reporters from across the country, as well as representatives of foreign media. It is a lengthy event, which has taken over three hours every year since 2004.