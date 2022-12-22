Decision on NPP construction technology to be made in 2023 — Kazakhstan’s Ambassador

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The final decision on the construction technology of the nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Alma-Ata Region may be made in Kazakhstan next year, Ambassador to Moscow Ermek Kosherbaev told TASS in an interview.

A short list of contractors has already been prepared, which includes KHNP, CNNC, Rosatom and EDF, the diplomat said. "Additional requests have been sent to them to update the technical and commercial proposals and the preliminary cost of the proposed projects," Kosherbaev said.

In addition, the option of implementing the project by an international pool of investors, which should take into account all the best technologies as much as possible, is being considered.

"The final decision on the technology of NPP construction in Kazakhstan will probably be made in 2023," the Ambassador added.

All in all, the construction of the 2.4 GW plant could take up to 10 years.