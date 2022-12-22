IAEA chief implies Zaporozhye NPP safety zone needed only to prevent nuclear accident

VIENNA, December 22. /TASS/. A safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant should be established exclusively to prevent a nuclear accident, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Thursday.

"Another round of necessary discussions on the creation of a protection zone for the Zaporizhzhya (Zaporozhye - TASS) Nuclear Power Plant. It’s key that the zone focuses solely on preventing a nuclear accident," Grossi wrote on Twitter.

"I am continuing my efforts towards this goal with a sense of utmost urgency," the IAEA chief said, posting a photo with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

Earlier, Likhachev and Grossi held consultations on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The parties also discussed the situation at the plant and the problem of increasing the reliability of electricity and heat supply of the plant site and the city of Energodar. They also touched upon the issues of the IAEA experts' mission at the plant. Rosatom said that Likhachev and Grossi noted the significant closeness of positions on the draft declaration on the safety zone and assessed the conversation as "substantive, useful and frank."

Speaking at the international conference Mediterranean Dialogues (MED) in Rome on December 2, Grossi said that an agreement on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant could be reached soon.

In mid-December, the IAEA head held a meeting in Paris with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal. Following the talks, the agency issued a statement saying that Grossi and Shmygal "made progress" in the discussion on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Situation at Zaporozhye NPP

The Zaporozhye nuke plant is the largest one currently operating in Europe. It is located in Energodar and has a capacity of about 6 GW. Russia took control of the facility on February 28, during the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, the Ukrainian armed forces have periodically shelled both the residential areas of Energodar and the territory of the nuclear plant, using heavy and rocket artillery, and made several attempts to seize the plant.