Putin lets Cabinet issue temporary permits for deals with persons under Russian sanctions

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the government to issue temporary permits for transactions with persons that are subject to Russian sanctions. The relevant decree of the head of state was published on the official portal of legal information on Thursday.

The document amends the decree dated May 3, 2022, which prohibited federal and regional authorities, other state bodies and local governments, as well as organizations and individuals under the jurisdiction of Russia, from conducting transactions with persons subject to special economic measures.

"[Hereby I] entrust the government of the Russian Federation to issue temporary permits to carry out certain transactions (operations, actions) with persons under sanctions," the decree says.

According to the text of the decree, it comes into effect from the day it was signed and applies to legal relations that were formed after May 3, 2022.