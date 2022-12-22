'Don't count on it': Kherson Region head on possible New Year's truce

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. It is unlikely that the New Year will bring any kind of truce, considering Kiev’s actions, says Acting Kherson Region Head Vladimir Saldo.

"I believe that, considering this not entirely human approach of the Kiev regime, it is pointless to expect this [a New Year’s truce]. It is impossible to negotiate with them. And they do not want to negotiate, they are not allowed to. And, at this point, such negotiations will not bear any fruit," he told reporters Thursday.

"Negotiations will only bear fruit when the current Kiev regime either steps away from US influence or there will be no negotiations at all," the official added.

He noted that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was supported during the 2019 elections by the people of Eastern Ukraine, who believed in his promise to settle the conflict in Donbass.

"These promises lasted for two weeks. After that, he flip-flopped and started doing what he is doing now. He does not decide anything on his own," Saldo underscored.