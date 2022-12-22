Kremlin rebuffs Pashinyan’s claim that Russian peacekeepers not fulfilling commitments

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers are acting in strict compliance with previous agreements and have been doing everything they can to ensure order where they are deployed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured reporters on Thursday.

Commenting on a remark by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who alleged that the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh had not been meeting their responsibilities, Peskov said, "Russian peacekeepers are doing everything possible to ensure order and peace in the areas where they were deployed and they have been acting exclusively in accordance with the spirit and the letter of the documents signed between the sides."

"We will certainly continue to discuss this with our Armenian colleagues and allies," he pledged.

Addressing a government meeting earlier on Thursday, Pashinyan said that under a trilateral statement issued by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh had obligations to control the Lachin corridor but that de facto they had not been fulfilling these responsibilities. He referred to Point 6 of the joint statement envisaging such an obligation for Russia’s peacekeepers deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijan ensuring the safety of civilians, vehicles and shipments along the corridor.

"De facto it turns out that the obligation assumed under the trilateral statement — to keep the Lachin corridor under control — is not fulfilled by the Russian peacekeepers either," the Armenian premier lamented.