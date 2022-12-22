Zelensky loses opportunity to compromise — former LPR ambassador

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, by declaring his unwillingness to compromise, has lost the chance of saving the country, the former ambassador of the Lugansk People's Republic to Moscow, Rodion Miroshnik, told TASS in the wake of Zelensky's visit to the United States.

After a meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Washington Zelensky said that for him as Ukraine’s president a "just peace" meant "no compromise as to the sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity."

"By declaring his vision of a ‘just peace’, Zelensky essentially deprived himself of any opportunity to find a compromise to save his state. No one will agree to talk to him. The formula of a future peace will be agreed upon by other geopolitical actors without the participation of representatives from Ukraine, and possibly, and without preserving Ukraine as such," Miroshnik said.

Zelensky is in Washington at Biden’s invitation. This visit to the US is a second since he took office and first since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. It is expected that he will leave Washington within hours after speaking before the Senate and the House of Representatives of the US Congress.