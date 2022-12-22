US Department of Commerce imposes more sanctions on Wagner private military company

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce has decided to impose export sanctions on the Wagner private military company to impede its access to various technical tools, according to a corresponding entry made to the Federal Register on Wednesday.

The document comes into force from December 21, 2022. It says that the US Department of Commerce has amended its blacklists featuring Wagner since 2017. Thus, one more organization’s registered address was added and the company was listed as an end consumer of military goods.

It means that any supplies, including re-export, of a range of military goods to Wagner are prohibited.