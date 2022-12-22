Putin calls for improving system of protection of Russian-Belarusian common info resources

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it is very important to improve systems of the protection of common information resources of Russia and Belarus.

"Improving common information resources protection systems is very important today," he said at a meeting with State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev.

Mezentsev said that a draft decree of the Supreme State Council on the Union State’s cybersecurity had been referred to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin several days ago. He also said that he would ask the Russian and Belarusian leaders to approve this document at a meeting due to be held early next year. "Apart from that, the foreign ministry suggests training of cybersecurity personnel be organized. Not enough attention is given to the programs in the IT sphere," he added.