Russia hopes to agree with IAEA on parameters of ZNPP protection zone — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia hopes that consultations with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on December 22 will yield an agreement about the specific parameters of a protection zone around the Zaporozhye NPP or at least help to make substantial progress in the matter, Russia’s envoy to the international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told TASS on Wednesday.

"[We hope] to reach mutual understanding with the IAEA secretariat about the specific parameters of a nuclear and physical nuclear protection zone at the Zaporozhye NPP or at least make substantial progress in that area," the diplomat said when asked about expectations for the meeting.

Earlier, Ulyanov said that consultations with Grossi in Moscow are scheduled for December 22. Russia will be represented by a delegation comprising officials from the Foreign Ministry, Rosatom, the Defense Ministry, Russian National Guard and Rostekhnadzor, the environmental and nuclear watchdog.

On December 2, Grossi said at a conference in Rome that an agreement to establish a security zone around the ZNPP could be reached soon. Earlier, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said that the security model that’s discussed with Grossi rules out any shelling of the ZNPP.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, has the capacity of about 6 GW and is Europe’s largest. It has been controlled by Russian troops since the end of February. Since then, Ukrainian army units sometimes shell both residential areas of Energodar and the nuclear power plant area, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.