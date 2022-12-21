Russia’s special op uncovers some issues that need to be addressed — Putin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Combat operations during Russia’s special military operation have revealed key issues that require further consideration as part of the development of the Russian armed forces, the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Defense Ministry Board.

"The combat operations have certainly identified issues on which <...> we have to work particularly hard. Including those that we have repeatedly discussed. I mean communications, automated troop and weapons control systems, counter-battery fighting tactics and so on," the head of state said, noting that the combat experience gained during the special operation would be used for developing the Russian armed forces in the future.

He instructed the Defense Ministry to thoroughly analyze the information received during the special military operation about the forces and means used by NATO countries. "We are well aware of all the information about NATO’s forces and means that are actively used in the course of the special military operation to counter us. And all this should be carefully analyzed and used to build up our armed forces, to improve the combat capabilities of our troops, as well as domestic special services," Putin pointed out.

The president also drew the attention of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff to the fact that it was necessary to systematize experience from the special military operation as soon as possible and include it in programs and plans to train personnel, including in the supply of necessary equipment to the troops. "The experience of the special military operation, as well as the practical knowledge gained by our troops in Syria, should become the basis for serious improvement of combat training, including <...> during preparations and conducting exercises and drills at all levels," the president said.

In addition, he stressed that all servicemen who distinguished themselves during the military operation should be promoted to new command positions on a priority basis and also be "the first personnel reserve for admission to military universities and academies, including the Military Academy of the General Staff."