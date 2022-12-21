Russian envoy says Iran deal talks could be finished in couple of days, but US not ready

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Talks to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program could be wrapped up within a couple of days but the US isn’t ready to resume them, Russia’s envoy to the international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Wednesday.

"We estimate they (JCPA talks - TASS) could be wrapped up within a day or two. And the Iranians are now displaying considerable flexibility, and the issues aren’t that difficult, I think, given the general enormity of the agreements that have been reached but not yet formalized. But it turns out that no, the United States isn’t ready to talk, to resume the talks," he said at a news conference.

According to Ulyanov, there are signals that the United States "decided to at least put the talks on ice."

"In my opinion, it’s an absolutely irresponsible line of behavior to interrupt the process using contrived excuses, given that there are literally a few steps left before the finish line," he insisted.

Risks of escalation

Ulyanov said that if the negotiations in Vienna are not completed on a positive note, then "the risk of escalation increases very significantly and can get out of hand, with scenarios including the most deplorable ones."

"The Americans and, by the way, the Israelis, sometimes say that the military option is not ruled out. If the matter is deliberately taken that far, then there will be hell to pay for everyone, including the United States and not only them," the envoy cautioned. "There is a possibility, a real possibility, to prevent all this through a few easily done diplomatic efforts in just a few days. If media reports and statements by official representatives really reflect the mood of the American side, then this is very sad and very disturbing, but I would like to hope that this is not the final word by the Americans, although everything indicates that they do not intend to return to the negotiations," the envoy explained.

Earlier, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that the Biden administration believes that Iran had quashed any chance of a swift mutual return of Washington and Tehran toward implementing the JCPOA.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement. Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France have been in talks with Iran since April of last year to reinstate the deal.