New wave of mobilization not necessary, upper house speaker says

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko noted that there is no need for another wave of mobilization and this subject has never been discussed at the Russian Security Council.

"There is nothing to add to what [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] said. You heard correctly the president’s statement that there is no state necessity for a new wave of mobilization. As a member of the Security Council, I am telling you absolutely sincerely - this subject has never been raised, it is not even on the agenda today," the top senator said during a press conference on the results of the parliament’s autumn session on Wednesday.

The Federation Council speaker noted that rumors and fake news items about an alleged new call-up wave serve as instruments of the information war against Russia and attempts to unsettle it from within, to divide society and provoke protests and discontent. "Here anything works for our so-called Western partners," she added. "We know where these fake news items are being fabricated in Ukraine and on which networks they are being promoted. Their top goal is to bring dissent to Russian society and secondly, to explain at least somehow the eighth or ninth wave of mobilization in the works in Ukraine, to attempt in any way to provide some foundation for this," she explained.

Matviyenko urged people not to believe these rumors and use only verified information.