MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said she currently sees no conditions for talks with Ukraine anytime in the near future.

"Here’s my honest opinion on it: I cannot currently see any conditions for holding talks with [Kiev officials] any time soon. There is nothing [we could discuss] with anyone there," she said, when asked a relevant question at a news conference on Wednesday, where she summed up the fall parliamentary session.

"There is nothing to talk about, as seen from the constant statements by Ukrainian leaders that convince us that [they] have no grasp on reality and have not even attempted to acknowledge reality. Therefore, there is nothing to talk about with those leaders now," she clarified. The top Russian senator said there are no independent politicians in Ukraine, a country that has been acting on orders from Washington.

Matviyenko doubted Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky would be willing to discuss conditions for peace or the possibility of negotiations with Russia during his visit to the United States. "Zelensky is visiting the United States right now, but no conditions for pushing Ukraine to peace or dialogue [will be discussed], I am confident. They will discuss additional arms shipments and the growing budget for military support to Ukraine, which in itself does not create conditions for talks," she lamented.

The senator recalled the proposal to sit down and negotiate that she made at the parliamentary G20 in Indonesia, addressing the deputy speaker of Ukraine’s Rada who was present there. "An Englishman took the floor instead of the Ukrainian delegation. Here is who controls the situation over there, and who has been dictating their terms," Matviyenko said. And the EU foreign policy agency’s call to fight until the last Ukrainian soldier standing is still valid, she added.

West’s goals

Everybody is well aware that Ukraine would sit down at the negotiating table if Washington told it to do so, Matviyenko said. "Alas, the collective West is still seeking to weaken Russia as much as possible, suppress its progress, weaken our military power, and win a victory over Russia, which is impossible," she maintained. "Such unprofessionalism, such ignorance of history, such ignorance of our country, such ignorance of the Russian character, such ignorance of the characteristics of our citizens, is simply amazing," she said.

"We have repeatedly stated that we can only talk about negotiations if the realities of today are recognized [by Kiev]," Matviyenko reiterated. "Otherwise, we cannot see any possibility to negotiate. This is why I can see no opportunity to begin negotiations any time soon, unfortunately. And this does not depend on us," the speaker of the Federation Council speaker concluded.