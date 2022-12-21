Putin has no plans to meet with Grossi, who is to visit Moscow on December 22

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, who will be in Moscow on December 22 for consultations on the safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

"No, no such meeting is planned," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday when asked if Putin would receive Grossi on Thursday.

Russia's permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov earlier said that the consultations with Grossi would focus on the creation of a nuclear and physical safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The Russian side will be represented by an interdepartmental delegation made up of representatives of the Foreign Ministry, Rosatom, the Defense Ministry, the National Guard and Russia's environmental and nuclear watchdog (Rostekhnadzor).

The Zaporozhye nuke plant is the largest one currently operating in Europe. It is located in Energodar and has a capacity of about 6 GW. Russia took control of the facility on February 28, during the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, the Ukrainian armed forces have periodically shelled both the residential areas of Energodar and the territory of the nuclear plant, using heavy and rocket artillery, and made several attempts to seize the plant.

On December 2, Grossi said that an agreement on the creation of a security zone around the plant could be reached soon. Earlier, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev noted that the security model discussed with Grossi ruled out any shelling of the nuclear plant.