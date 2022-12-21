Talks with Ukraine possible only if Kiev regime recognizes current reality — top senator

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko asserted that talks between Russia and Ukraine can only be discussed if the Kiev regime recognizes the current reality.

"We repeatedly stated that we can only talk about negotiations if circumstances existing today are recognized. Otherwise, we do not see the possibility to begin the talks. This is why I do not see this opportunity to begin the negotiation process in the near future, unfortunately. Yet this does not depend on us," the top senator said during a press conference on the results of the parliament’s autumn session on Wednesday.