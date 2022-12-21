LPR militia reports over 30 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass in past day

LUGANSK, December 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 30 casualties in clashes with fighters of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained heavy casualties among personnel and military hardware as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia forces. They destroyed as many as 35 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, the republic’s forces destroyed three Ukrainian armored personnel carriers, two artillery guns and 13 special motor vehicles, the spokesman specified.