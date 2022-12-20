Russia, China need take no action to undermine NATO, to fall on own – Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russia and China don’t have to do anything to undermine NATO as it will collapse by itself, a Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday, commenting on US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith’s remarks that the two countries are "sharing a toolkit" of strategies to disintegrate the alliance.

"Neither Russia nor China will have to make any effort. <…> There is every chance that the alliance will collapse from the inside. Even the authoritative American press is hinting that the United States’ withdrawal from NATO would be the best way to end the Ukrainian conflict. And I am sure Europe cannot avoid indigestion from the rotting American hegemony," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house), wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the lawmaker, the crisis in Ukraine could have been avoided but for "the reckless policy of NATO’s eastward expansion and the anti-Russia project.".